Sherri Papini Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping

Sherri Papini has learned of her fate.

More than five months after the mom of two pled guilty to one count of lying to a federal officer and one count of mail fraud in connection with her 2016 kidnapping case, Papini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Papini's time in prison will be followed by 36 months of supervised release, with Papini being ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution for "losses incurred by the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation," noted a press release issued from the Eastern District of California's State Attorney's Office.

In 2016, Papini was reported missing after she disappeared while allegedly jogging in her neighborhood on Nov. 2. More than three weeks later, police told NBC News that Papini was found wandering in a parking lot with her hair drastically chopped and visible injuries.