Sherri Papini Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping

Sherri Papini has learned of her fate.
More than five months after the mom of two pled guilty to one count of lying to a federal officer and one count of mail fraud in connection with her 2016 kidnapping case, Papini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Papini's time in prison will be followed by 36 months of supervised release, with Papini being ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution for "losses incurred by the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation," noted a press release issued from the Eastern District of California's State Attorney's Office.
In 2016, Papini was reported missing after she disappeared while allegedly jogging in her neighborhood on Nov. 2. More than three weeks later, police told NBC News that Papini was found wandering in a parking lot with her hair drastically chopped and visible injuries.
After investigating her alleged kidnapping, police confirmed they found evidence that Papini fabricated the incident, with an FBI agent detailing in an affidavit that she "was staying with a former boyfriend and harmed herself to support her false statements."
On March 3, Papini was arrested and charged with one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement officers and one count of mail fraud, according to a criminal complaint. The following month, the 39-year-old spoke out about the charges.
"I'm so sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me," she said in an April 18 statement released by her attorney. "I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."
Days later, Papini's husband, Keith—with who she shares kids Tyler, 5, and Violet, 3—filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage.
"I wish to make it clear that my goal is to provide a loving, safe, stable environment for Tyler and Violet and I believe the requested orders are consistent with that goal and the best interests of the children," Keith said in a statement issued April 22. In his filing, Keith also shared that he is "asking that the court help me protect my children from the negative impact of their mother's notoriety."
E! News has reached out to Papini's attorney for comment on the sentencing.