Sherri Papini Arrested for Making False Statements After Alleged 2016 Abduction

Wait, it was all a lie?

That's what the FBI now alleges about the mysterious 2016 case of Sherri Papini. The California woman sparked a nationwide search in November of that year after she disappeared for weeks, then surfaced and alleged she'd been kidnapped. Now, more than five years later, the FBI alleges that the kidnapping tale was a hoax.

Papini, a 39-year-old married mother of two, was arrested March 3 and charged with making false statements to federal law enforcement officers and also with mail fraud. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years and fines of up to $500,000.

"She told federal law enforcement officers and others that she had been abducted by two Hispanic women," an FBI special agent wrote in a criminal affidavit filed in a California court. "Papini also provided details of the alleged Hispanic women to an FBI sketch artist and sent text messages to FBI agents about instruments the Hispanic women used to inflict injuries on [her]."

The officer continued, "However, this was a false narrative Papini fabricated; in truth, Papini was staying with a former boyfriend and harmed herself to support her false statements."