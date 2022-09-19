Last 2 Mourners to See Queen Elizabeth II Lie in State Form "Forever" Bond

Having waited in line for hours to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, her final two mourners recalled how the experience brought them together in an unexpected way.

By Paige Strout Sep 19, 2022 12:02 PMTags
NBCRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

Grief has a way of bringing people together.

Such is the case for Sima Mansouri and Chrissy Heerey, who were the final two mourners to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall before her funeral on Sept. 19 (you can watch here). After waiting in line for hours together, the former strangers told NBC News how the emotional experience helped them form an unexpected bond.

"I think the people that you've met, that's a moment," said Heerey, who was the final mourner to view the Queen. "It's a friendship that will last forever."

Mansouri added, "That's right. We shared this together, and that's what makes it special. And I think that we'll be friends forever, and the Queen brought us together."

Before her passing on Sept. 8, the Queen touched many people's lives across the world throughout her 70-year-long reign, including Mansouri, who told NBC News that she's "adored her since I was a little girl."

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral

Born in Iran, Mansouri has lived in London for 25 years since moving from the U.S. "I call this place home, and she made me feel like I was at home here and safe, always have," the 55-year-old noted. "I always looked up to her."

Being the last mourner to view the Queen at around 6:30 a.m. local time (a.k.a. 1:30 a.m. ET) was a special moment for High Wycombe native Heerey, especially as a member of the Royal Air Force. "To be able to do that on behalf of the Royal Air Force and a female and to an amazing that will never be replaced," she said, "it was an honor." It was her second time visiting the Queen's coffin.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

2

Prince George, Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

3

Why Prince Harry Isn't Wearing Military Uniform at Queen's Funeral

It's no surprise Mansouri and Heerey formed a fast friendship, as lines to view the monarch sometimes reached a wait time of 24 hours. Among those who put in the time was David Beckham, who himself waited for more than 12 hours to pay his respects.

Following her funeral at Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince Phillip, her sister Princess Margaret and parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

2

Prince George, Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

3

Why Prince Harry Isn't Wearing Military Uniform at Queen's Funeral

4

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Comment

5

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

Latest News

Why Prince Charles Didn’t Sing National Anthem During Queen’s Funeral

Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Doesn't Understand The Queen's Death

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

Inside Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's One-of-a-Kind Love Story

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Princess Charlene Makes Rare Public Appearance at Queen’s Funeral

Why Prince Harry Isn't Wearing Military Uniform at Queen's Funeral