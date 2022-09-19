President Biden, Sarah Ferguson and More Pay Their Respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Her Funeral

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know

The time has come to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sept. 19, members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more gathered to honor Her Majesty's life at a service held at Westminster Abbey in London.

Broadcast around the world (you can watch live HERE), the special service served as one of the final events before the Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth, are already buried there, along with her husband, Prince Philip, and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

While members of the royal family were expected to attend the funeral, many other familiar faces joined to pay their respects, including Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who was previously married to Prince Andrew.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden represented the United States at Her Majesty's funeral. Before attending the service, the president shared his condolences with King Charles III.