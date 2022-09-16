See Taylor Swift Create Her Midnights Album in Behind-the-Scenes Footage

The countdown until Midnights continues.
Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage of her 10th album's creation, which shows the musician joyously recording songs with longtime-producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor captioned the short teaser clip, "the making of Midnights," set to the Niceboy Ed's single "Life You Lead."
Though the Sept. 16 video doesn't contain any sort of reference to what the album might sound like, Taylor is seen passionately playing on keyboards, dancing with wine glasses and displaying what looks like multi-colored prototypes of the album's vinyl records. Besides working hard in the studio, the clip shows Taylor enjoying the snow outdoors and snuggling with her cat Benjamin Button. Watch the full video here.
With less than a month left until Midnights drops on Oct. 21, the latest video comes after Taylor showed off the four different album covers and the secret image that they create.
"If you put all the back covers together, she's a clock," Taylor said in the Sept. 15 video, "It's a clock. It can help you tell time."
Clock and time imagery will be plenty on Midnights, described by Taylor as "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we'll meet ourselves."
The "Lover" singer announced Midnights at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she won Video of the Year for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)."
"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this," Taylor teased, "I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21."