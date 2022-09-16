Exclusive

See Why Real Girlfriends in Paris' Victoria Zito Is at Her "Boiling Point"

Real Girlfriends in Paris star Victoria Zito is growing frustrated with a certain co-worker. See See her tense interaction in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Sept. 19 episode.

Watch: How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

There's no room for slacking off in an industry as cutthroat as fashion.

So, it's no surprise that in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Real Girlfriends in Paris' upcoming Sept. 19 episode, Victoria Zito is frustrated that her friend and co-worker Yoanne isn't pulling his weight—especially since she's going above and beyond. 

"It's been hard," says Victoria, the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette. "Literally by Friday night, I need to have the entire collection drawn."

It's Yoanne she's venting to, but before the pair can continue their discussion, Chloe Colette's general manager Lara approaches and tells Yoanne that someone's inquiring about an upcoming casting. She's seemingly assuming Yoanne will take over since his role is all about casting, but he doesn't.

Instead, when Lara asks why she's the one being asked about the casting, Yoanne responds, "Is there a problem with that?"

photos
Inside the Real Girlfriends in Paris Cast's Fabulous Lives

Victoria clearly isn't pleased to watch the interaction. As she vents in a confessional, "It is Yoanne's job to do all casting for Chloe Colette events, and if he's not answering emails or picking up calls, that's a big problem. We can't drop the ball on this."

"I am at my boiling point with Yoanne," Victoria continues. "He is late, he is slacking off and on top of that, he is going behind my back and hustling my friends, which is really not okay."

But with the situation out of her control, Victoria copes the best way she knows how: by breaking out the champagne. 

Watch the chaotic sneak peek in the above clip. 

Real Girlfriends in Paris airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

