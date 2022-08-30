How a Real Housewife Helped Real Girlfriends in Paris' Victoria Zito Come Out Publicly as Bisexual

Watch : How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

Victoria Zito is saying oui to living her truth.

Zito, one of the stars of Bravo's newest reality series Real Girlfriends in Paris, is opening up about her sexuality after going through a messy divorce from her ex-husband. As fans will see on the show's Sept. 5 premiere, Zito comes out publicly as bisexual to her co-stars, a decision she called "really hard" to make since she comes from a conservative family in Texas.

"I think that [divorce] happening in Paris made me develop a sense of f--k it," she exclusively told E! News of coming out. "This is my life and this whole new chapter of my life, especially since we divorced, is about living my most authentic self and I feel like I couldn't do that without just being open and honest. It was extremely, extremely hard for me."

Luckily, Zito had the full support of her Bravo co-stars. "It makes me emotional thinking about the responses that I got from my expat family in Paris," she continued. "I'm very thankful I got to film with one of my best friends Margaux. She had known this about me for a while and I don't think she even realized how big of a deal it was until she saw me actually coming out to two other people. The support and the reaction that I got—again it still brings tears my eyes."