Gigi Hadid "Having Fun" With Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside Their New Romance

As Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to spark romance rumors, E! News has learned where the duo's relationship status currently stands. Get all the exclusive details below.

We'll never let go of this rumored couple

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are making headlines as they continue to spend time together following his breakup from Camila Morrone. And although the supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, have yet to publicly address their relationship status, a source is exclusively telling E! News where the stars currently stand.

"Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," an insider close to the Titanic actor explains. "They have hung out several times and he is interested."

However, as the source notes, they're not in an "exclusive" relationship.

"Gigi is having fun with it," the insider says of Hadid, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. "She is not interested in anything serious."

This insight on the duo comes just days after they were spotted together in New York City. As the Daily Mail reported earlier this week, Hadid and DiCaprio recently stepped out for an event at Casa Cipriani amid New York Fashion Week.

Prior to this sighting, a source close to Hadid told E! News, "Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy."

The insider also added that the "majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties." E! News has reached out to reps for Hadid and DiCaprio for comment.

DiCaprio's romance with Hadid would be his first step back into the dating world since E! News confirmed his split from Morrone in August. At the time, a separate source told E! News that distance "played a factor," in their split and noted that the romance "ran its course."

