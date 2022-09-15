Gigi Hadid "Having Fun" With Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside Their New Romance

Watch : The TRUTH About Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid

We'll never let go of this rumored couple.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are making headlines as they continue to spend time together following his breakup from Camila Morrone. And although the supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, have yet to publicly address their relationship status, a source is exclusively telling E! News where the stars currently stand.

"Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," an insider close to the Titanic actor explains. "They have hung out several times and he is interested."

However, as the source notes, they're not in an "exclusive" relationship.

"Gigi is having fun with it," the insider says of Hadid, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. "She is not interested in anything serious."

This insight on the duo comes just days after they were spotted together in New York City. As the Daily Mail reported earlier this week, Hadid and DiCaprio recently stepped out for an event at Casa Cipriani amid New York Fashion Week.