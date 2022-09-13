Bling Ring Members Finally Tell Their Story in Bombshell Trailer for Netflix Docuseries

The faces of the Bling Ring are telling their side of the story.

In the trailer for Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, both the culprits and the victims of the notorious burglaries that targeted Hollywood's elite are speaking out.

"I've always been the type of person to kinda do whatever I had to get what I wanted," Bling Ring member Nick Norgo (formerly Prugo), says in the trailer. "But I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did."

In 2016, Norgo pled guilty two counts of residential burglary and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was released after a year for good behavior and time served.

Alexis Neiers, who alleged she was only present for the burglary of Bloom's home in July 2009, said she unfairly became one of the most notorious faces of the group.

"They made me the Bling Ring leader," she says in the trailer. "It's just totally not based in any reality."

In May 2010, Neiers pleaded no contest to residential burglary and was sentenced to six months in county jail, a two-year suspended sentence and three years of probation, as well as ordered to pay restitution to Bloom. She ended up spending 30 days in jail.