Bling Ring Members Finally Tell Their Story in Bombshell Trailer for Netflix Docuseries

Nearly 10 years after the infamous story of the Bling Ring was turned into a splashy motion picture, the culprits are finally speaking out. Watch the trailer for The Real Bling Ring here.

The faces of the Bling Ring are telling their side of the story.

In the trailer for Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, both the culprits and the victims of the notorious burglaries that targeted Hollywood's elite are speaking out.

"I've always been the type of person to kinda do whatever I had to get what I wanted," Bling Ring member Nick Norgo (formerly Prugo), says in the trailer. "But I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did."

In 2016, Norgo pled guilty two counts of residential burglary and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was released after a year for good behavior and time served.

Alexis Neiers, who alleged she was only present for the burglary of Bloom's home in July 2009, said she unfairly became one of the most notorious faces of the group.

"They made me the Bling Ring leader," she says in the trailer. "It's just totally not based in any reality."

In May 2010, Neiers pleaded no contest to residential burglary and was sentenced to six months in county jail, a two-year suspended sentence and three years of probation, as well as ordered to pay restitution to Bloom. She ended up spending 30 days in jail.

Still, Neiers said she didn't participate in the docuseries with the intention of reclaiming her public image.

"I didn't come here to, like, save face," Neiers notes. "I came here to be honest."

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Neiers explained why she felt like the moment was right to participate in the series.

"At this time in my life, I was ready to sit down and have this conversation, which obviously, wasn't an easy thing to do," she revealed, "but I felt like it was the right thing to do. And overall, I'm really happy with it."

Neiers hopes viewers find power in her ability to address her complicated past head on.

"The good news is that we can recover," she said. "We can own our stories—even the challenging, messy parts that most people want to run away from—and that that doesn't have to break us and it doesn't have to be this bad thing."

During their nearly year-long spree, members of the Bling Ring burglarized the homes of the some of the most famous people on the planet, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Orlando Bloom. In total, they stole more than $3 million in cash, clothes, jewelry and other personal items.

The series also features an interview with Audrina Patridge, whose Hollywood Hills home was burglarized in February 2009. In the trailer, Patridge says it felt like the Bling Ring members "went shopping in my closet."

"After my house was broken into," Audrina says, "I was the most terrified I've ever been in my entire life."

All three episodes of The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist premiere Sept. 21 on Netflix.

