"Have a nice life... goodbye."

Those were the last (infamous) words reality TV star and soon-to-be convicted felon, Alexis Neiers, said to journalist, Nancy Jo Sales, after reading a profile of herself on Vanity Fair in March 2010.

For those who didn't watch Pretty Wild on E!, follow the "Bling Ring" burglars, who stole from the rich and famous and were convicted of robbery, or see Sofia Coppola's 2013 film based on the high-profile case, then here's a refresher.

Back in mid-2008 and early 2009, Calabasas teens burglarized celebrity homes, including Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale and more.

For her involvement in the crimes, Alexis was sentenced to six months in jail in May 2010—although, she only served 30 days—, a two-year suspended sentence, three years of probation and was ordered to pay restitution to Bloom.

But before she went to prison, E! cameras captured her and her family's eccentric and rambunctious lifestyle.