Why Dolores Catania Has Beef With Another Real Housewives of New Jersey Star

Two Real Housewives are bringing their drama to E!.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo are going head-to-head in a food feud on the Sept. 13 episode of E!'s Celebrity Beef hosted by Joel McHale. But before the Bravolebrities battle it out for the title of best Italian cook, Dolores is shedding some light on their ongoing conflict.
"We have old school versus new school cooking—it's the only fight we'll ever have," Dolores told E! News exclusively of her preference for lighter fare.
Despite their differences, she continued, "I would never have turned this down. I was so excited that it was with Caroline because her and I are organically like sisters. The cook-off made me nervous because you can't beat experience and she cooks a lot more than me for her family, so it was a little nerve-racking."
"It was so much fun, but she was more competitive than I thought she would be," Dolores added. "I'm like, 'Caroline, it's just a show! Calm down.'"
Further explaining their differences in the kitchen, Dolores shared, "Caroline is the matriarch of everything, so you go to her house you expect to eat. You go to my house, you expect to eat but I'm gonna order for you because I wasn't home all day. It's a generational thing, it's a little different...But whether you cook every Sunday or whether you cook one Sunday once in a while, you are going to know what you're doing when you grew up the way we did."
The two reality stars have remained friends over the years, despite Caroline's nasty falling out with Dolores' bestie and RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice.
"Caroline was always like a big sister to me," Dolores revealed, "and although it's been hard that her and Teresa have had a real beef, we have an understanding—none of us would tell anybody who to be friends with. They always know I support the friends but not the beef."
In addition to some serious cooking, expect lots of laughs between the Garden State ladies and Joel.
"I'm a huge fan of Joel," Dolores gushed, "he's so funny. I love his wit. His humor, it's like this dry humor. He's hysterical."
Check out Dolores and Caroline's cook-off tonight, Sept. 13, at 10 p.m. on E!.