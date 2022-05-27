Teresa Guidice Fires Back at Caroline Manzo for Wanting to Verbally "Knock the S--t" Out of Her

Watch : Teresa Giudice APOLOGIZES to Joe Gorga After RHONJ Reunion

A Real Housewives of New Jersey alum is stoking the fire of a longstanding feud with Teresa Giudice.

Caroline Manzo appeared on a recent episode of her son Albie Manzo's Dear Albie podcast, and once the pair got to talking about the recent season of RHONJ, Caroline expressed her desire to return to the show solely to take down Teresa.

"I'm just gonna put it out there because I just don't give a f--k, alright?" Caroline began. "I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s--t out of her verbally and just put her in her place."

The former Bravo star explained she was particularly irritated with the fact that her one-time friend mentioned her during the recently aired RHONJ season 12 reunion. There, Teresa once again accused Caroline of reporting her to the IRS and triggering the government's investigation into her family's finances. The case, as fans surely recall, ended with Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice going to prison for fraud.

Responding to the resurfaced claim, Caroline said she's simply "tired."