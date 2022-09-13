Lizzo Is Feeling Good as Hell After 2022 Emmys Win Gets Her One Step Closer to EGOT Status

During the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Lizzo took a giant step towards EGOT status after winning Outstanding Competition Program.

It's about damn time Lizzo gets even closer to her EGOT status.

During the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the "Good as Hell" artist had a big reason to celebrate when Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls took home the award for Outstanding Competition Program. (To see the complete list of winners, click here

As the 34-year-old performer delivered an emotional speech inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, fans quickly realized that Lizzo could very well be on her way to earning EGOT status.

She has already won three Grammys including Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts."

While earning an Oscar and Tony next may be a challenge for some, Lizzo fans believe she can absolutely accomplish it sooner rather than later.

Lizzo can EGOT. I feel it," singer Lynda Carter said on Twitter while the show aired live on NBC and Peacock. Another user wrote, Lizzo is now in the EGOT conversation." After all, she's halfway there. 

