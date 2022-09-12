All the Couples Turning the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet into the Ultimate Date Night

Watch : Top 10 Emmys Glambot of All

Talk about a picture perfect date night!

After all, what better way is there for Hollywood's hottest couples to document an evening of glamour and romance than by walking the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet together? On Sept. 12, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was packed with stars and their significant others to celebrate the best and brightest in television. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

Take Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who looked positively loved up posing for photographers. Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter held each other close as they made their way through the star-studded crowd.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson, this year's awards ceremony is bound to be a memorable one. After all, this is the first Emmys for The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario as a nominee and a newlywed bride after marrying Andrew Form this June.

"It's amazing. It's incredibly surreal," Alexandra, who is up for an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award, told Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I'm just excited to be here. I feel like I got invited to the cool kids party."