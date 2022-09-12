Quinta Brunson Explains How Abbott Elementary Is a Love Letter to Teachers

Watch : Quinta Brunson "Feels Good" About Representing Teachers on TV

Abbott Elementary hit very close to home for Quinta Brunson.

The creator and star of the ABC comedy, which is nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Emmys, explained why the show's subject matter is so important to her on the Microsoft Theater red carpet.

"My mom was a teacher," Quinta told Live From E! co-host Loni Love on the red carpet Sept. 12. "I was so close to it all my life. I was in my mom's class. Schools like Abbott, with Black children and Black teachers who care about them, they're very special places. Places of community and safety and morals and intense humor."

Abbott Elementary is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for its breakout first season, while Quinta is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series against The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Hacks' Jean Smart, The Great's Elle Fanning, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco and Insecure's Issa Rae.

Quinta is also nominated for Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott's pilot episode.