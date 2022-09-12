See Lily James Channel Pamela Anderson on Red Carpet at 2022 Emmys

Watch : BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

Mamma Mia! Lily James just turned heads on the red carpet.

The 33-year-old arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 in a Versace ensemble that seemingly paid homage to Pamela Anderson. Lily's shimmering dress is reminiscent of the gold sequin gown that Pamela donned at the Baywatch world premiere in 2017. (See every star on the 2022 Emmys red carpet here.)

Which shouldn't come as a surprise to viewers. After all, Lily did portray Pamela in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy—which has scored her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Lily's work for the role spanned much farther than just what audiences saw on screen, too. During filming for Pam & Tommy, Lily underwent a four-hour transformation which included hair, makeup and prosthetics. But the process was worth it, as she striked an uncanny resemblance to the Barb Wire actress.