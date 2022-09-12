Tommy Lee Joins OnlyFans After That NSFW Photo Incident

Watch : Tommy Lee Goes Full Frontal in NSFW Nude Photo

Tommy Lee is taking his talents to OnlyFans.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, announced that he would no longer be showing his manhood for free on social media and is instead joining the subscription-based platform.

"Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the f--k over there because I'm tired of Instagram policing our bodies so, head on over to the wild side," he shared in a video message posted on Twitter Sept. 11. "OnlyFans let's f--king go!"

According to Tommy's account, fans can subscribe to view content for $39.95 per month or in a three-month bundle deal for $101.87.

His new business venture comes more than a month after he shared a nude selfie of himself sitting down on Instagram, with the caption, "Ooooopppsss." Though the Aug. 11 NSFW photo was quickly deleted, Tommy followed up his ballsy post by uploading a meme of a naked man standing in front of an elephant with text reading, "How do you breathe through that little thing??"