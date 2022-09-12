Tommy Lee Joins OnlyFans After That NSFW Photo Incident

A month after Tommy Lee posted a nude selfie of his manhood on social media, the drummer announced that he has joined OnlyFans.

Tommy Lee is taking his talents to OnlyFans. 

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, announced that he would no longer be showing his manhood for free on social media and is instead joining the subscription-based platform

"Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the f--k over there because I'm tired of Instagram policing our bodies so, head on over to the wild side," he shared in a video message posted on Twitter Sept. 11. "OnlyFans let's f--king go!"

According to Tommy's account, fans can subscribe to view content for $39.95 per month or in a three-month bundle deal for $101.87.

His new business venture comes more than a month after he shared a nude selfie of himself sitting down on Instagram, with the caption, "Ooooopppsss." Though the Aug. 11 NSFW photo was quickly deleted, Tommy followed up his ballsy post by uploading a meme of a naked man standing in front of an elephant with text reading, "How do you breathe through that little thing??" 

More than a week after his ballsy social media posts, Tommy shared what led to the OMG moment.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf--king bender, bro," he told the audience at his Mötley Crüe show in San Antonio, Texas Aug. 22. "I got f--king sideways as f--k and got naked and posted pictures of my d--k."

The rocker then challenged the concertgoers to show off their own genitals. 

"Usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night," he added. "Tonight, I wanna see everyone's d--k. C'mon boys, pull your s--t out. Pull your f--king junk out. Let's go."

