Tommy Lee Shares the Real Story Behind That Full-Frontal Selfie

Tommy Lee is ready to share even more about that full-frontal photo.
Earlier this month, the Mötley Crüe drummer gave the Internet an eye full after he posted a NSFW nude photo on social media with the caption, "Oooooopppsss."
While the post was quickly deleted, Tommy is now explaining what led to the OMG photo.
"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf--king bender, bro," he told the crowd at a San Antonio, Texas, concert on Aug. 22. "I got f--king sideways as f--k and got naked and posted pictures of my d--k."
However, explaining the rationale behind the ballsy social media move, he issued a challenge to the concertgoers.
"Usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night," he continued. "Tonight I wanna see everyone's d--k. C'mon boys, pull your s--t out. Pull your f--king junk out. Let's go."
Before the band's set list continued, Tommy then pointed to a man in a pink shirt and said, "He's ready to pull his d--k out. Show the whole world that motherf--king hot dog."
However, the mystery fan didn't oblige. "The wife says no?" Tommy asked. "Divorce!"
Mötley Crüe is currently on a headlining tour with Def Leppard and special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
And while huge stadium shows are enough to keep any rock star busy, Tommy couldn't help but cause a stir online with his nude photo. After the photo was deleted, Tommy followed it up by uploading a meme of a nude man standing in front of an elephant with text reading, "How do you breathe through that little thing??"
This isn't the first time Tommy has bared it all. Back in 1995, a sex tape between the rocker and his then-wife, Pamela Anderson, was leaked to the public.
The ensuing scandal took center stage in the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.