Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

It's TV's biggest night: The 2022 Emmy Awards! See which acclaimed series and television stars won big this year and took home an Emmy trophy.

By Brett Malec Sep 12, 2022 11:30 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsNBCEmmysCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

You're a winner, baby!

TV's biggest and brightest stars are about to be honored during the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The ceremony—which will be hosted by Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson—brings together the television industry's most talented and respected actors, writers, directors, hosts and more for a night that's sure to be unforgettable.

Some trophies were already handed out during last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles. Fan-favorite series like Queer Eye and Love on the Spectrum U.S. won in the categories of Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program respectively.

Nominated for awards tonight are famous faces and acting veterans like Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Sarah Paulson, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Kaley Cuoco and more. Of course, don't count out newcomers and this year's breakout stars, including Abbott Elementary's triple threat Quinta Brunson, The White Lotus star and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, the Squid Game cast and possibly the year's most talked about on-screen transformations, Pam & Tommy's Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

As we eagerly wait for all the trophies to be handed out on NBC and Peacock, see which shows and stars are already 2022 Emmy winners below.

Check back all night long for the latest updates.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, MAID
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
WINNER: Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

2

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

3

See the Stars Breaking Labor Day Fashion Rule in Fierce White

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

2
Exclusive

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Shares Her Stylish Secret to Staying Comfy

3

See All the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Zendaya and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards

5

See Lily James Channel Pamela Anderson on Red Carpet at 2022 Emmys

Latest News

Exclusive

Quinta Brunson Dedicates Abbott Elementary To Teachers

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Shares How To Win a $50K Vacation and Her Travel Must-Haves

Exclusive

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Shares Her Stylish Secret to Staying Comfy

You Have To See Kerry Washington's Unexpected Emmys Accessory

See Zendaya's Old Hollywood-Inspired 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Look

Zendaya and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards