Kourtney Kardashian Shares Why It was "Easy" to Blend Families With Travis Barker

Blending families is no easy feat, but for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the process was rather seamless.

The Poosh founder revealed as much on Today Sept. 12, but not without acknowledging that she and the Blink-182 drummer, who she wed in Italy in May, had a few advantages working in their favor—namely, the fact that both of their families were already well-acquainted.

"We have known each other and I have had my own relationship with his kids for, like, ten years," Kourtney said of Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, daughter Alabama Barker, 16—who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. "It does make it really easy. We all just know each other and each other's intentions."

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7 with ex Scott Disick, also reflected on her own childhood, noting that she grew up in a similar situation. "I came from a blended family," she said. "We have experience."