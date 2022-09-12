Cupshe Flash Sale: Save 80% On Swim, Dresses, Activewear, and More With $4 Deals

Cupshe isn't just for the summer. Get ready for fall with these fashionable, affordable finds.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 12, 2022 5:29 PMTags
Cupshe Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all rely on Cupshe every summer for on-trend swimsuits and cover-ups at affordable prices, but Cupshe isn't just a place for beachwear. Cupshe has something to offer all year long with dresses, rompers, jumpsuits, and activewear pieces that are just as affordable as they are stylish. If you aren't shopping the Cupshe apparel, you're missing out. Trust me on that. If you're bored on a Monday and you're in the mood to shop, there's a Cupshe flash sale happening right now.

You can save up to 80% off at Cupshe, no promo code needed. You can shop styles starting at just $4. Here are some of the standout picks from the sale.

Katie Holmes Just Wore These Surprisingly Affordable Necklaces

Cupshe Swimsuits on Sale

Cupshe Melody Floral Side Ties Ruffle Bikini

$6 for a bikini set? Nope, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. It's just a really good deal. The ruffle trim top and the floral bikini bottom make the perfect pairing.

$30
$6
Cupshe

Cupshe Nikita Striped Halter Bikini Top and Nikita Striped Hipster Bikini Bottom

Turn heads in this striped bikini set. Adjust the halter to get a customized fit. You also have the option to remove the padding. The matching bottoms have a super-flattering, mid-waist rise.

$17
$15
Top
$13
$4
Bottom

Cupshe Silvery Gray Velvet Bikini

Velvet isn't just for Christmas cards and holiday parties. Bring this luxurious fabric to your swimwear too.

$23
$18
Cupshe

Cupshe Averie Red Gingham Triangle Belted Bikini

This gingham-print swimsuit exudes retro vibes that will always be in style.

$28
$9
Cupshe

Cupshe Dresses on Sale

Cupshe Off The Shoulder Smocked Dress

You will feel put-together the instant you put on this ruffled, off-the-shoulder dress. This is the perfect look for a brunch, a bridal shower, or a meet-the-parents moment.

$32
$17
Cupshe

Cupshe Noa Leafy Cutout Maxi Dress

It's giving... everything. Even if you're not on vacation, you'll feel like you are in this palm print, cut-out dress.

$36
$19
Cupshe

Cupshe Brisa V-neck Adjustable Straps Slip Dress

This floral print dress is available in black, blue, and yellow. The ruched waist and drawstring accentuate the waist and you can adjust the shoulder straps for a customized fit.

$30
$15
Cupshe

Cupshe Coral Bay Lace up Thin Straps A-Shape Dress

This lace-up back is a total scene-stealer, isn't it? This green is to die for, but you can also get the dress in bright red.

$36
$22
Cupshe

Cupshe Kaitlynn Thin Straps Zipper Tunic Dress

If you adore animal print, you'll go wild over this adjustable dress with tie-up straps.

$28
$15
Cupshe

Cupshe Milana Ditsy Button Front Tie Back Dress

This red floral, button-up dress is just as cute as it is comfortable.

$39
$21
Cupshe

Cupshe Henley Row Drape Bodycon Dress

You can never have too many little black dresses in your closet. This one has a bodycon fit with draping at the top and ties at the sides.

$42
$17
Cupshe

Cupshe Moriah Gingham Curved Hem Short Dress

Get ready for fall with this plaid, long-sleeve mini dress. It's perfect for those easy, breezy, off-duty autumn days.

$34
$27
Cupshe

Cupshe Ramla One Shoulder Ruching Leopard Dress

This one-shoulder dress proves that animal print can be sophisticated.

$45
$32
Cupshe

Cupshe Aja Backless Open Front Wrap Dress

Bring some "wow" to your wardrobe with this dress. It has a plunging neckline, it's backless, and it has a super flattering elastic waistband. What more can you want?

$45
$23
Cupshe

Cupshe Activewear on Sale

Cupshe Alysha Floral V-neck Sports Bra

Get your fitness on in style with this floral print sports bra. Or you can go the fashionable route, wearing this as a crop top with the matching pants and button-down top.

$19
$8
Sports Bra
$30
$18
Shirt
$30
Pants

Cupshe Creekside Color Block U-Neck Sports Bra

Taking off your sports bra after a hard workout is such an annoying feeling. Thankfully, this one zips up in the front, which makes your post-workout unwinding so much easier.

$18
$8
Cupshe

Cupshe Cover-Ups on Sale

Cupshe Shaina Braided Crochet Cut out Cover Up

Crochet cover-ups are just timeless. This is eye-catching over a swimsuit, but you can also wear it with a tank and your favorite jeans when you're away from the beach.

$32
$19
Cupshe

While you're shopping, check out our favorite high-waisted bikinis from Target, Amazon, Cupshe, Good American, Monday Swimwear, and Free People.

