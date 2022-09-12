Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Reunion With Ex Justin Long

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional conversation about their past.
In the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 12, Barrymore reunited with her ex, who she dated from 2007 to 2010. The talk show host immediately broke down in tears saying, "I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I'm really grateful."
The Charlie's Angels star continued, "I feel like we've been through so much together too. When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated."
Nodding his head vigorously, Long replied, "You were the best."
Barrymore and Long continued to reflect on their memories with Barrymore calling their relationship "hella-fun."
"We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up," she said. "It was chaos, it was hella-fun."
The House of Darkness actor agreed, saying, "Fun chaos—well yeah, most hedonism is fun."
The couple ultimately split for good in 2010. Long has been dating Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth, since 2021. Barrymore is mom to daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.
Back in July 2022, the He's Just Not That Into You actress gushed over Long's ability to "get all the ladies."
"You want to know why he gets all the ladies?" Barrymore asked on a July 28 episode of comedian Mike Birbiglia's A Little Bit Extra podcast. "Well, there's a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely—he is one of the sharpest, wittiest, he's brilliant and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter."