Taylor Swift Is a Gorgeous Gold Rush at Toronto International Film Festival With Sadie Sink

Taylor Swift was a mirrorball at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The singer-songwriter wore an enchanting golden Louis Vuitton gown embellished with bright sequins as she stepped out on the red carpet along with Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. The musician wore her hair down with bangs and completed the look with matching golden jewelry and nail polish. Alongside her, Sadie wore a stripped orange suit with black dress shoes.

Taylor is at the film festival for a Sept. 9 conversation with moderator Cameron Bailey about her project, All Too Well: The Short Film, described as "a personal film about a young woman and man whose love fractures and ultimately ends but she remembers it all too well."

Taylor directed the short film, which co-starred Sadie and Dylan O' Brien and gave the "Wildest Dreams" artist three wins at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for video of the year, best long-form video and best direction.