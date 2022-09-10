Will Everything I Know About Love Get a Season 2? The Cast Says...

Watch : Everything I Know About Love Cast on Characters, 20s & TV Comparisons

Warning: Spoilers for both the TV adaptation and book ahead!

Rarely does a television show accurately portray the ups and downs of your 20s as well as Everything I Know About Love.

The Peacock series, based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name, follows childhood BFFs Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley), along with their university pals Amara (Aliyah Odoffin) and Nell (Marli Siu), as they navigate bad dates, career woes, loss and heartbreak—all while partying as much as possible.

But as anyone who's finished the series knows, there wasn't much partying to be had in the finale. Nell and Amara both made rash decisions that are sure to have consequences, Birdy moved out of the foursome's shared house in search of a more grown-up life with her boyfriend, and Maggie—despite having an amazing 48-hour whirlwind romance while in New York—was more lost and alone than ever. Pouring salt in fans' collective wound, the last shot of the series is Maggie going into Birdy's empty bedroom, sitting in the corner and sobbing.

Suffice to say, many of us did the same.