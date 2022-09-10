Will Everything I Know About Love Get a Season 2? The Cast Says...

Warning: Spoilers for both the TV adaptation and book ahead!
Rarely does a television show accurately portray the ups and downs of your 20s as well as Everything I Know About Love.
The Peacock series, based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name, follows childhood BFFs Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley), along with their university pals Amara (Aliyah Odoffin) and Nell (Marli Siu), as they navigate bad dates, career woes, loss and heartbreak—all while partying as much as possible.
But as anyone who's finished the series knows, there wasn't much partying to be had in the finale. Nell and Amara both made rash decisions that are sure to have consequences, Birdy moved out of the foursome's shared house in search of a more grown-up life with her boyfriend, and Maggie—despite having an amazing 48-hour whirlwind romance while in New York—was more lost and alone than ever. Pouring salt in fans' collective wound, the last shot of the series is Maggie going into Birdy's empty bedroom, sitting in the corner and sobbing.
Suffice to say, many of us did the same.
However, now that we've had a minute to recover, we're naturally craving even more—especially those of us who read Alderton's book, since we know that the memoir ended much later in Maggie (a.k.a. Alderton) and Birdy's relationship. In real life, the person who inspired Birdy dumped her boyfriend and she and Alderton were able to repair their friendship.
Now that is an ending we'd like to see onscreen. And while there haven't been any formal announcements about a second season of Everything I Know About Love, fans can rest assured that the cast is ready to come back the minute they're asked.
As Appleton exclusively told E! News, her answer wouldn't just be a "yes," but "1,000 times yes."
Odoffin shared a similar sentiment, adding, "There's so much life in the book and so much life with these characters that we haven't yet explored."
Sure, they have "absolutely no clue," if a second season will actually come to fruition, Odoffin said, "but there's the scope to do that."
Here's hoping.
Everything I Know About Love is now streaming on Peacock.