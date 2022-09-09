Ciara Serves Up a Sexy Matrix Look to Kick Off New York Fashion Week

Watch : What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident

Ciara's latest outfit will make you say Oh.

On Sept. 8, the "Level Up" singer kicked off New York Fashion Week with an edgy ensemble that looked straight out of The Matrix.

While attending the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson Yards, Ciara turned heads in a black patent leather trench coat—sans clothes underneath—which she paired with matching thigh-high boots, square-framed sunglasses and layers of dainty necklaces.

In true Ciara fashion, her all-black get-up was from her clothing line LITA by Ciara. And it's clear she wanted to keep the focus on her dominatrix-esque look as she wore barely-there makeup and styled her hair in an effortless updo with loose bangs framing her face.

The "Goodies" singer celebrated NYFW alongside Lala Anthony, Joan Smalls, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Culpo, Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Lori Harvey (among a dozen more stars).

Over the years, Ciara been a force in the fashion and beauty industry.