How Snooki Reacts When Her Kids Ask About Those Iconic Jersey Shore Scenes

TikTok can be dangerous territory for a reality TV star's kids.

This is especially the case for someone as beloved as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. The Jersey Shore alum is responsible for many of the show's most iconic scenes, so it's no surprise that those moments—from her drunkenly getting arrested on the beach to hooking up with co-star Vinny Guadagnino—continue to make the rounds on social media.

As such, Snooki's efforts to prevent her and husband Jionni LaValle's three children from seeing the show—namely her eldest, 10-year-old Lorenzo—are practically fruitless when it comes to TikTok.

"I knew it was bound to happen at some point," Snooki said on E! News' Daily Pop Sept. 8. "I didn't think, like, ten years old!"

Thankfully, she's developed a surefire response for Lorenzo's questions when he stumbles upon a Jersey Shore clip: "Honey, I'm an actress and it's not real. It's like a movie."