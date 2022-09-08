See Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and More in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser

Benoit Blanc is on the case.
In the teaser for Rian Johnson's new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Southern detective, played by Daniel Craig, takes center stage for another whodunit—this time in Greece. "You expected a mystery," he says as scenes of puzzles appear in the teaser. "You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game."
This cryptic statement adds to the tension the guests are all feeling, but the director said making the movie wasn't as anxiety-inducing as the trailer makes it seem. "So much of why I'm so into making these is that they just do bring me an intense amount of joy," Rian told Netflix's Tudum. "Working with Daniel in this genre and having fun with it and the humor, getting to work with a new group of actors every time, everything about it just brings me happiness."
And who wouldn't have fun filming a thrilling murder mystery in the Mediterranean—with a star-studded ensemble, no less? The sequel to the OG film has an equally impressive cast that includes Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton.
In fact, Rian orchestrated the ideal work environment after growing tired of being in his home throughout the coronavirus pandemic. "I was writing [Glass Onion] during the lockdown of 2020," he said, "and I wanted to be on a beach vacation more than anything."
However, the vacation ended as soon as the cameras started rolling, as the actors got into character as the suspects at the center of the crime. As Netflix teases in the movie description, "When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise."
See if Benoit Blanc solves the puzzle when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres globally on Netflix Dec. 23 and in theaters at a to be announced date.