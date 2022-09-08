These Ted Lasso Quotes Will Remind You to Always Believe

Brush up on some of Ted Lasso's best quotes for every situation ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards, where the cast will reunite.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 08, 2022 3:30 AMTags
TVEmmysCelebritiesJason SudeikisTed Lasso
Watch: Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?

Ted Lasso is the mood booster the world needed.

The Apple TV+ series is beloved by many people across the world, and not just because it's funny. Jason Sudeikis' enduringly cheery character, Coach Ted Lasso, is successful in inspiring those around him, including the pessimistic Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).

For Sudeikis, it was a refreshing change from his past characters, like Horrible Bosses' Kurt Buckman, who are best described as jerks. "I personally didn't want to play a buffoon, or use our time and our scripts to humanize a bastard—that had been done," Sudeikis told The Guardian in July 2021. "Ted, the character: he's looking for the best parts of life."

And while Sudeikis' character isn't unique in his positivity—Jack McBrayer's Kenneth Parcell from 30 Rock deserves some recognition, too—audiences and critics have clearly resonated with Ted. 

Since its premiere in August 2020, the show has garnered multiple awards, including Outstanding Comedy and multiple acting awards at the 2021 Emmys. Its second season is similarly successful, receiving 20 nominations for the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards

photos
Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

Keep scrolling to read the quotes that make Ted Lasso such a special show...

Apple TV+

As Dani always says, "Football is life!"

Apple TV+

Ted always knows the right thing to say. Case in point: "I promise you there is something worse out there than being sad, and that's being alone and being sad. Ain't no one in this room alone."

Apple TV+

"If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart," Ted reminds us, "there ain't nothing you can't get through together." Cue the tears!

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

We never thought we'd say this but Roy Kent actually gives some pretty solid relationship advice: "You deserve someone who makes you feel like you've been struck by f--king lightning. Don't you dare settle for fine."

Apple Tv +

Dr. Lasso is in, and he prescribes some sugary goodness—biscuits, to be specific. "I come bearing sweet treats to numb the sting of defeat."

Courtesy of Apple TV+

And when you need a little bit of perspective, Ted has a quote for that too: "For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It's about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field."

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

2

Find Out the Big Twist Revealed at the End of The Bachelorette

3

Watch Harry Styles Joke About Spitting on Chris Pine

4

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

5

Zac Efron Reveals Shattered Jaw Led to His Face Transformation

Latest News

These Ted Lasso Quotes Will Remind You to Always Believe

Watch Harry Styles Joke About Spitting on Chris Pine

David Schwimmer Trolls Jennifer Aniston Over Topless Shower Photo

Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Feared For His Life After Injury

Lizzo Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Unique Nickname for Her

All the Bombshells From Elon Musk's Twitter Hearing

The Sweet Way Julia Roberts Honored Her 3 Kids With Red Carpet Gown