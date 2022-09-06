Why Nicole Richie Says She Will Never Focus on Fashion Trends

Watch : Making the Cut Exclusive Clip: Nicole Richie's Pet Chicken

When it comes to trends, they just aren't making the cut for Nicole Richie.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the House of Harlow designer, who has undoubtedly cemented herself as a style icon, explained how she continues to keep an open mind with her fashion.

"I do not focus on trends, I never have actually," she pointed out. "Trends can be very limiting for some people. I'm all about celebrating the individuality of every person."

As for what she's most excited for as the fall season approaches? She says layering.

"Fall and winter are my favorite seasons," the Simple Life alum revealed. "I feel a little limited in the summer because it's so hot. But the second it drops, I'm telling you right now, even if it just drops to like 80, I'm going to get my jackets out."

She continued, "I'm ready. I had a hot chai latte two days ago with no shame. We've got to create it ourselves."