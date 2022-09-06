The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Finally Has a Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix announced that a new season of The Great British Baking Show is being cooked up in advance of its September premiere.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 06, 2022 7:14 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Netflix is cooking up something sugary and sweet just in time for the fall!

The streaming platform announced season 10 of Great British Baking Show will premiere Sept. 16 in the U.S. New episodes will premiere every Friday, meaning viewers can pace themselves—something we can't always do when it comes to sweet treats.

U.K. viewers will get a three-day head-start, however, with the series premiering its next installment Sept. 13 on Channel 4.

This new season is set to star 12 new bakers, including an electronics engineer, nuclear scientist and a music teacher. But don't let their careers fool you—these contestants are quite the pros in the kitchen and were chosen for their demonstrated excellence in the field.

Nuclear scientist James is even described by Netflix as being a pro when it comes to making "'child-friendly horror' style and adorable decorations." 

James will have some healthy competition in IT manager Dawn, who, according to Netflix, "loves the challenge of an illusion cake (the more impossible-sounding, the better), favoring whacky and intricate designs that allow her to express her creative talent."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Ready, set—bake!

Keep reading for more upcoming premiere dates...

Titmouse Inc/AMC
Pantheon (AMC+) - Sept. 1

Paul DanoMaude Apatow and more voice characters in this animated series.

Amazon Prime Video
Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video) - Sept. 1

The Lord of the Rings prequel series debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1 (at 9 p.m.) in North America and Sept. 2 in other territories.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
House of Hammer (Discovery+) - Sept. 2

In this docu-series, Armie Hammer's family controversies are explored in greater detail.

Netflix
Dated and Related (Netflix) - Sept. 2

Siblings will act as each other's wingmen on this unconventional dating show.

Adult Swim
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) - Sept. 4

Rick and Morty's highly anticipated sixth season premieres in September.

MTV
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV) - Sept. 6

Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci McKinney come together in the latest installment of the Teen Mom franchise.

Hulu
Tell Me Lies (Hulu) - Sept. 7

The best-selling novel gets the TV treatment this September.

Peacock
Last Light (Peacock) - Sept. 8

Matthew Fox's return to television debuts September 8.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
The Good Fight (CBS) - Sept. 8

The fight continues in the sixth and final season of this CBS series.

Apple TV+
Gutsy (Apple TV+) - Sept. 9

Mother-daughter duo Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton "go on adventures with some of the world's boldest and bravest women—from household names to unsung heroes—who make us laugh and inspire us to be more gutsy," according to Apple TV+.

Getty Images
Monarch (FOX) - Sept. 11

Real-life mother-daughter duo Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri co-star in the highly-anticipated FOX series Monarch, which was supposed to debut on Jan. 30. On Jan. 12, FOX announced that Monarch would debut in the fall. It will have two premiere dates on Sept. 11 and Sept. 20 (its regular time slot).

Kylie Gayer/E! News
Sherri (Fox) - Sept. 12

After hosting the Wendy Williams ShowSherri Shepherd is getting her own talk show, aptly titled Sherri.

Warner Bros.
The Jennifer Hudson Show - Sept. 12

Jennifer Hudson will kick off her daytime talk show on her birthday.

Netflix
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4) - Sept. 13 & 16

Knead some good news? The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Sept. 13—but this is only for the U.K. peeps.

For U.S. viewers, expect some sweet new episodes Sept. 16.

Hulu
Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - Sept. 14

June will have to face the consequences of her actions, namely killing Commanding Waterford, in season five.

Courtesy of Netflix
Sins of Our Mother (Netflix) - Sept. 14

This true-crime docu-series revisits the alleged crimes of Lori Vallow

Peacock
Vampire Academy (Peacock) - Sept. 15

Peacock brings to life—or should we say death—Richelle Mead's book of the same name.

FX
Atlanta (FX) - Sept. 15

The fourth and final season of Atlanta drops its first two episodes September 15 on FX.

Netflix
Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) - Sept. 16

Season two of Fate: The Winx Saga will soar to Netflix in September.

HBO
Los Espookys (HBO) - Sept. 16

The long-awaited second season for Los Espookys is almost here!

Courtesy of Hulu
Best in Dough (Hulu) - Sept. 19

This competition series will see chefs serve up their tastiest pizzas.

ABC/Eric McCandless
Dancing With the Stars (Disney+) - Sept. 19

Get ready to hit the dance floor, as DWTS returns Sept. 19 on Disney+.

Fox
The Cleaning Lady (FOX) - Sept. 19

Season two of The Cleaning Lady premieres on Sept. 19 on Fox.

Fox
9-1-1 (FOX) - Sept. 19

No need for alarm! 9-1-1 will return this fall on Fox.

Trae Patton/NBC
The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 19

This is The Voice! And it's back for season 22 on Sept. 19, with a second episode on Sept. 20.

NBC
Quantum Leap (NBC) - Sept. 19

Oh boy! The Quantum Leap reboot is heading to NBC in September.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC
New Amsterdam (NBC) - Sept. 20

New Amsterdam's final season debuts this fall.

Hulu
Reboot (Hulu) - Sept. 20

Following the success of Modern FamilySteven Levitan launches a new comedy for Hulu.

Fox
The Resident (FOX) - Sept. 20

The Resident returns with a new season in September.

Netflix
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix) - Sept. 21

The three episode docuseries hits Netflix Sept. 21.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

4

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

5

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

Latest News

Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Address Their Reunion Interview

Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort Have Fault in Our Stars Reunion

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Takes “Big Step” With Daughter Leah

Exclusive

Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Sex & Love After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3