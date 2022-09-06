15 Labor Day Sales & Deals You Can Still Shop Today: J.Crew, Pottery Barn, Lululemon, shopDisney & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sadly, the long weekend has come and gone. If you missed out on any of the great sales that happened this Labor Day weekend, don't worry. You're in luck! There are still some Labor Day sales you can shop today. Since we love sharing great deals just as much as we love shopping them, we've rounded up the post-Labor Day sales that are worth checking out.
If you're looking to shop fashion, Cupshe extended their Labor Day sale where you can save up to 70% off plus an additional 10% or 15% on top of that. They have a lot of really stylish sweaters for fall right now that are under $30, not to mention all the cute dresses that are perfect for the late summer heat. J.Crew has also extended their Labor Day sale, where you can save an extra 60% off sale styles. With that discount, we found these $120 retro-cool sneakers for just $38.
Keep in mind, some sales are extended for one day only so you have a very limited time to shop. So don't hesitate if you see a deal that's really good. By this time tomorrow, prices may go back up. With that said, we've rounded up the best Labor Day sales and deals you can still shop today. Check those out below.
Labor Day Sales & Deals You Can Still Shop Right Now
Lululemon
Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is the place to shop if you're looking to snag some seriously good deals on premium activewear, regardless of whether it's a holiday weekend or not. We found deals like $19 tank tops and shorts, as well as $98 leggings for less than $20. Be sure to check out the Lululemon We Made Too Much section today.
shopDisney
ShopDisney's sitewide sale is extended for one more day where you can save 20% off your order of $150 or more with the code SAVEMORE. The retailer also added some new items to their sale section, which are definitely worth checking out.
Nordstrom
From now until September 12, you can shop the Nordstrom Summer Sale where you can save up to 80% off brands you love like Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Coach, Good American and so much more. Popular styles from top brands tend to sell out fast, so be sure to check out the sale today.
Cupshe
Cupshe's Labor Day Sale on Sale is extended! You can score deals up to 70% off plus take an extra 10% off orders of $59+ and an extra 15% off orders of $79+. All you have to do is enter the code LD10 or LD15 at checkout to receive your discount. There are so many cute dresses, swimwear and more on sale, and prices start at $4.
J.Crew
From now until the end of the day, J.Crew's extended Labor Day Sale is offering 40% off your purchase and an extra 60% off sale styles. With that extra 60% off discount, you can find some really great deals under $35!
Coach
Coach recently added brand new things to their sale section including items from their colorful Pride 2022 Collection, cherry prints, and Signature denim styles. On top of that, Coach's Labor Day offerings also include 25% off styles that never go on sale. All you have to do is use the code TAKE25 at checkout.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet has 70% off clearance deals on best-selling totes and more every day. The retailer also recently added over 150 items to their Coach Reserve section which features styles that come straight from Coach retail stores. For instance, the social media fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 is now at Coach Outlet for 50% off! This Labor Day weekend, the retailer is offering an additional 15% off everything on site using the code SUNNY15.
Alo
If you're looking for chic activewear, Alo has deals up to 40% off right now. Alo hardly ever offers sales, so we'd definitely take advantage of these deals!
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory is offering 50% off nearly everything on site, plus an extra 15% off on top of that. The sale ends tonight, so be sure to shop ASAP.
Kate Spade Surprise
Save up to 75% off Kate Spade bags, jewelry and more at Kate Spade Surprise this Labor Day weekend. We highly recommend checking out their 24-hour Deal of the Day which offers even greater savings on best-selling styles and bundles.
Sephora
If you're looking to add new makeup and skincare to your beauty routine this fall, Sephora's Labor Day Sale has deals up to 50% off top brands like Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Biossance, Pat McGrath Labs and more. See our Editors' picks of the best deals here.
Ulta
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event for 2022 is happening now, and you can score the best discounts on makeup, skincare and hair care. Deals change every day, so don't hesitate to stock up if you find something you love. To learn more and to see what you can get during the sale, check out our guide to the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty event here.
Wayfair
Wayfair has everything you need to upgrade your home for less, and you can save up to 80% off thousands of deals when you shop their Closeout sale section.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn extended their Warehouse sale by two more days. Shop now to save up to 70% off furniture, decor, home essentials and more.
West Elm
You can still shop West Elm's Warehouse sale from now until the end of the day. You can score up to 70% off the chicest beddings, bathroom essentials, decor and more.
