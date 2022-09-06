15 Labor Day Sales & Deals You Can Still Shop Today: J.Crew, Pottery Barn, Lululemon, shopDisney & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sadly, the long weekend has come and gone. If you missed out on any of the great sales that happened this Labor Day weekend, don't worry. You're in luck! There are still some Labor Day sales you can shop today. Since we love sharing great deals just as much as we love shopping them, we've rounded up the post-Labor Day sales that are worth checking out.

If you're looking to shop fashion, Cupshe extended their Labor Day sale where you can save up to 70% off plus an additional 10% or 15% on top of that. They have a lot of really stylish sweaters for fall right now that are under $30, not to mention all the cute dresses that are perfect for the late summer heat. J.Crew has also extended their Labor Day sale, where you can save an extra 60% off sale styles. With that discount, we found these $120 retro-cool sneakers for just $38.

Keep in mind, some sales are extended for one day only so you have a very limited time to shop. So don't hesitate if you see a deal that's really good. By this time tomorrow, prices may go back up. With that said, we've rounded up the best Labor Day sales and deals you can still shop today. Check those out below.