Tom Felton Takes These Life Lessons From the Harry Potter Movies Wherever He Goes

Watch : Tom Felton Explains Typical Reunion With Harry Potter Co-Stars

When Tom Felton shows up for work, rest assured he's not going to be that guy.

"It only takes one thorn to ruin it for everyone," the English actor told E! News ahead of the release of his latest film, the World War II thriller Burial. "You have to care about it, you better know your lines, you better turn up to work prepared."

That may sound like Professionalism 101, but considering the sort of behind-the-scenes drama that can afflict any movie, the 34-year-old knows he's lucked out a bit. "You hear stories, horror sets and people barking orders and shouting," he said. "I've never had that experience."

So, he consciously tries to conduct himself a certain way. And yes, they teach you that at Hogwarts.