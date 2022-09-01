Christine Baranski Reveals How She Really Feels About The Good Fight Ending

Watch : Exclusive Sneak Peek: "The Good Fight" Finale

All good things come to an end.

The Good Fight's Christine Baranski, who plays Diane Lockhart on the series, got a taste of this reality when she found out that the Paramount+ legal drama was coming to an end. In an interview with TVLine, the actress revealed she was actually "stunned" to hear the news after just coming from a seemingly normal day on the set.

"By the time I got home, (series co-creators) Robert and Michelle King called me and told me it's going to be the end," she said. "I was stunned. My heart dropped."

The actress added that she "didn't know what was coming."

Baranski admitted that though she's "understanding", she's definitely less than thrilled about the news, noting, "It was a loss of so many things: the consistency of the work; the marvelous group of people that constitute the show; the marvelous writing."

The Emmy winner went on to reveal that there were "several reasons" for the cancellation, including fear of repetition, and the Kings wanting it to end while they could still "control the narrative."