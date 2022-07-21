Christine Baranski Addresses That Viral Photo of Her "Glaring" at Elon Musk

Christine Baranski addressed the viral picture of her staring at Elon Musk during the 2022 Met Gala. Find out why she said she has a “low opinion” of billionaires.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 21, 2022 2:22 PMTags
Met GalaCelebrities
Watch: Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 BILLION

If looks could kill, Christine Baranski would be behind bars. 

The Good Fight actress, 70, addressed that viral picture of her staring at Elon Musk during the 2022 Met Gala—and let's just say, she is not a fan of the richest person in the world. 

"The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner," she told Entertainment Weekly July 20. "I was with someone who was at my table, and I noticed Elon Musk and I went, 'Oh my God, it's Elon Musk.' I basically said [to my friend], 'I don't know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?' I'm an environmentalist."

Christine, who added that she has a "low opinion" of billionaires like Elon, said she "must have at some point turned back and looked, but I did not pose for that picture."

photos
Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

The Mamma Mia actress told the outlet that she snuck in a diss to the SpaceX CEO, 51, in an upcoming episode of The Good Fight, which will air its final season this fall

Jim Spellman/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

2

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Allegations

3

Simu Liu and Jade Bender Confirm Romance on 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

"We have our own Elon Musk in The Good Fight," Christine shared. "Neil Gross is in the second-to-last episode. And I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I've added a few lines [to the script], and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode." 

The sixth and final season of The Good Fight premieres Sept. 8 on Paramount+.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

2

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Allegations

3

Simu Liu and Jade Bender Confirm Romance on 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet

4

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

5

Lisa Kudrow Shares Her Son's Surprising Reaction to Friends