Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star in Fiery Messages

Watch : Chrishell Stause GOES OFF on Selling Sunset Castmate in Social Posts

Chrishell Stause isn't buying what one of her co-stars is apparently selling.



As cameras continue to roll for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset, Chrishell isn't holding back on the drama currently brewing behind the scenes. In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 31, the real estate agent slammed one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."



"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL," she wrote in a post, set to Mariah Carey's song, "Thirsty." She added, "Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."



And according to Chrishell, she has receipts for future use if needed. "Screenshots have been archived for this very moment," she continued in a follow-up message. "Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle."