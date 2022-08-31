Marg Helgenberger Is Back as Catherine Willows in These First Photos From Season 2 of CSI: Vegas

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Catherine Willows is back on the case.

Marg Helgenberger, who played assistant supervisor Willows on 12 seasons of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation from 2000 to 2012, is returning to action for the second season of CBS' CSI: Vegas—and we've got your first look!

In the photos, Helgenberger is seen alongside season one stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Sarah Gilman and Jay Lee, as well as fellow season two newbies Ariana Guerra and Lex Medlin.

There's just something about seeing Catherine Willows back at a crime scene that feels right.

In addition, the network released some juicy details about the Sept. 29 season premiere.

In an episode titled "She's Gone," Willows "persuades Maxine Roby (Newsome) to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas" and the team sets out to solve the case of murdered dominatrix in her sex dungeon.

The second season of CSI: Vegas is not wasting any time!