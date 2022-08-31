Kate Moss Recalls Ex Johnny Depp Gifting Her a Diamond Necklace Pulled "Out of the Crack of His Ass"

Watch : Kate Moss Reveals SHOCKING Way Johnny Depp Gifted Her Diamonds

That's one accessory Kate Moss will never forget.

While flipping through photos of her looks from over the years in a video for British Vogue, the supermodel, 48, told the story of how she received a diamond necklace from her ex, Johnny Depp.

The memory came up after Moss landed on a page of her at the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. The runway star had worn the jewelry piece along with a white John Galliano gown the designer had gifted her for her 21st birthday and her "favorite" pair of black patent Mary Jane pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

"They were the first diamonds I ever owned," Moss recalled. "He pulled them out of the crack of his ass."

She then elaborated on how it all happened. "We were going out for dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum. Can you have a look?'" Moss said. "And I was like, 'What?' And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."