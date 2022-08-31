Revolve Labor Day Deals Starting at $7: Free People, AFRM, Michael Costello, Levi's, Bardot, and More

Labor Day Weekend discounts have already started at Revolve. You can save up to 80% on your favorite brands.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 31, 2022 3:17 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLabor Day Sales
Revolve Labor Day DealsRevolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Revolve is your one-stop shopping destination for every style, trend, occasion, and price point. Plus, the shipping is always incredibly quick. If you have a special occasion coming up and you waited until the last minute to shop, Revolve is the store you can always count on to come through. Or if you just want some (practically) instant gratification, you need to shop at Revolve, especially right now because there are some can't-miss Labor Day Weekend deals.

If you're looking for major discounts on your favorite brands, here are some of the must-buy styles you need to check out at Revolve from your favorite brands including Free People, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lovers and Friends, Levi's, AFRM, SNDYS, Bardot, BCBGeneration, RMS Beauty, ASTR the Label, and Michael Costello.

read
Khloe Kardashian's Good American Pop Off Pink Collection Is Bubblegum-Hued Perfection

Revolve Labor Day Deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural + Polished Starter Kit

This set includes Anastasia Beverly Hills top-sellers for defined eyebrows and bold eyelashes. You get a Mini Brow Definer, Mini Brow Wiz, Mini Clear Brow Gel, Deluxe Sample Lash Brag. This set has a $32 value, but you can get this for $18. There are five shades to choose from.

$32
$18
Revolve

Trending Stories

1

Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Capricorn

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

AFRM Heston Jean

There's nothing mellow about this yellow. These pants are the fun pop of color your wardrobe needs.

$78
$39
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Helena Maxi Skirt

Elevate your style with this sophisticated and luxurious maxi skirt with its high slit up to the thigh.

$188
$47
Revolve

Levi's Fawn Tie Blouse

Bow hard or go home with this darling front-tie blouse.

$80
$28
Revolve

Michael Costello x REVOLVE Piera Top and

Make a statement with this bold long-sleeve shirt that ties at the back. Go for the full ensemble with the matching pants, with are also on sale.

$168
$34
Top
$88
$61
Pants

ASTR the Label Colima Top

Take this flattering floral shirt from day to night. It's one of those versatile pieces that can be styled for so many dress codes.

$88
$37
Revolve

Pinch Provisions Back To The Office Kit

If you're heading back to the office, this set has all of the essentials you need to make the most of your time at your cubicle. It includes a face mask, a back to office BINGO card, breath drops, stain remover, a picture frame, and hand sanitizing towelettes.

$20
$7
Revolve

BCBGeneration Cutout Long Sleeve Dress

Style this with flat sandals for a casual day. Dress it up with heels. You can even rock this in the fall with some over-the-knee boots.

$118
$47
Revolve

Bardot Londyn Cut Out Bodysuit

Take on all the trends with this one-shoulder, cut-out, white bodysuit.

$69
$22
Revolve

RMS Beauty Glow2Go

I am obsessed with the RMS luminizer. It's a great, natural-looking, glitter-free highlighter that seems to look great on everyone. This bundle also includes the Tinted Daily Lip Balm in the shade Passion Lane, which is a beautiful pink with a hint of shimmer. There's also a great peptide mascara. This is a great introduction to RMS products and it's also a wonderful set for travel.

$28
$23
Revolve

AFRM Jaxley Top

Trust me when I declare that this is one of those immediate "add to cart" purchases. This top is a chameleon. It works with jeans, mini skirts, maxi skirts. You can really make this work for any dress code. You will not regret purchasing this off-the-shoulder top.

$68
$24
Revolve

Amuse Society Cameo Top and Bayview Shorts

How much do you adore this matching set? This all-over-lace peplum top pairs perfectly with these shorts, of course, but you can also style both pieces with other pieces that are already in your closet.

$64
$24
Top
$50
$45
Shorts

Free People Sneak A Peek Top

This sleeveless, Free People top has a cut-out in the front and at the back. It goes great with your favorite jeans and you can also get it in black.

$68
$24
Revolve

Levi's 724 High Rise Straight

This deal is too good to miss. These distressed Levi's really do go with everything.

$98
$29
Revolve

GRLFRND Lyric High Rise Split Hem Short

These high-rise denim shorts are a true summer staple.

$155
$39
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Ryan High Rise Loose Straight

These straight leg jeans prove that 90s-inspired styles are not going anywhere.

$148
$37
Revolve

If you're looking for more great Labor Day deals, check out these picks from Lululemon.

Trending Stories

1

Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Capricorn

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

4

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

5

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

Latest News

Inside Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's TikTok-Favorite Love Story

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit