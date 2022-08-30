Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Showrunners Confirm [SPOILER] Is Dead

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

We won't lie to you, we have an update on a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin antagonist.

In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating their show's TV Scoop Awards win, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring answered our biggest questions following the season one finale: Is Chip dead and has season two been confirmed yet? (You can find the full TV Scoop Awards winners list here.)

Thankfully, Roberto and Lindsay were happy to share...what they could. Regarding Chip's fate, which even PLL: Original Sin star Bailee Madison was curious about, Lindsay made it clear that the unforgivable rapist (played by Carson Rowland) got the ending many will say he deserved.

"Chip is an irredeemable character," Lindsay told E! News. "Chip found a fitting end in our show."

When we last saw Chip, he was being targeted by the killer "A," who was revealed to be Angela Water's twin brother Archie. Chip had previously sexually assaulted best friends Imogen (Bailee) and Tabby (Chandler Kinney).