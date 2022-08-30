Exclusive

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Showrunners Confirm [SPOILER] Is Dead

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring answered burning questions, including one character's fate.

We won't lie to you, we have an update on a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin antagonist.

In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating their show's TV Scoop Awards win, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin showrunners Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring answered our biggest questions following the season one finale: Is Chip dead and has season two been confirmed yet? (You can find the full TV Scoop Awards winners list here.)

Thankfully, Roberto and Lindsay were happy to share...what they could. Regarding Chip's fate, which even PLL: Original Sin star Bailee Madison was curious about, Lindsay made it clear that the unforgivable rapist (played by Carson Rowland) got the ending many will say he deserved.

"Chip is an irredeemable character," Lindsay told E! News. "Chip found a fitting end in our show."

When we last saw Chip, he was being targeted by the killer "A," who was revealed to be Angela Water's twin brother Archie. Chip had previously sexually assaulted best friends Imogen (Bailee) and Tabby (Chandler Kinney).

And while Chip's fate is confirmed, it's still TBD whether Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will return for a second season on HBO Max. However, despite the uncertainty, Roberto is staying optimistic.

"We went to a fortune teller over the weekend," he quipped, "and the fortune teller told us things were looking good."

In all seriousness, Roberto felt confident that HBO Max would take into account the fan engagement, which he said has been "been growing as more and more episodes have dropped."

"So, no official word," he said. "But we're feeling good in this moment."

Speaking of the fans, Roberto had nothing but kind words for the devoted followers who made Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin a hit (and a TV Scoop Awards winner).

"It's obviously the fans that made the original PLL a pop culture juggernaut," he noted. "It's been so incredible to see how the fans have embraced the show."

All of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is available to stream on HBO Max.

