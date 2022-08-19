Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Writers Explain That Twist Ending

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is keeping it in the family.

The HBO Max series came to an end Aug. 18, revealing Archie Waters was the person who had been terrorizing the new generation of liars. But fans were most surprised to learn that Imogen (Bailee Madison) was considering giving her baby up for adoption to a couple named Ezra (Ian Harding) and Aria (Lucy Hale), a pair of writers from the neighboring town of Rosewood.

This callback to the O.G. series was no coincidence, with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explaining that the writers were initially unsure if Imogen should give her baby up for adoption. "And then one of our writers and PLL super fan pointed out that not in the show canonically, but in the social media around the show, Aria and Ezra, who had been struggling to have a baby, had adopted a baby," he told Variety Aug. 18. "And so it docked perfectly with Imogen's story."