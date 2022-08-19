Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Writers Explain That Twist Ending

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is keeping it in the family.
The HBO Max series came to an end Aug. 18, revealing Archie Waters was the person who had been terrorizing the new generation of liars. But fans were most surprised to learn that Imogen (Bailee Madison) was considering giving her baby up for adoption to a couple named Ezra (Ian Harding) and Aria (Lucy Hale), a pair of writers from the neighboring town of Rosewood.
This callback to the O.G. series was no coincidence, with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explaining that the writers were initially unsure if Imogen should give her baby up for adoption. "And then one of our writers and PLL super fan pointed out that not in the show canonically, but in the social media around the show, Aria and Ezra, who had been struggling to have a baby, had adopted a baby," he told Variety Aug. 18. "And so it docked perfectly with Imogen's story."
If PLL: Original Sin is renewed for a second season, this easter egg opens up the possibility of a cameo from Lucy and Ian, as Imogen said the couple was open to staying in touch after the adoption.
More importantly, the adoption means that Imogen won't be changing diapers and staying up all hours of the night in a potential season two. "It felt like Bailee had done such a heroic job of being pregnant the entire season that, in success, if there were a season two, we wouldn't necessarily want Bailee babysitting a baby," Aguirre-Sacasa said, "while all the other girls have fun going out and clubbing and things like that."
Aguirre-Sacasa also cleared up some rumors surrounding Archie Waters, a.k.a. "A," explaining that his name is not a reference to Riverdale, which Aguirre-Sacasa created. According to the creator, Archie Waters was the only name that they could get permission to use. "For months and months and months, it was Andrew Waters," Aguirre-Sacasa explained. "When you go through the process of doing shows, you have to clear names. I think it was like three days before we shot, and we got a note back that Andrew didn't clear. So, we just were submitting a dozen 'A' names and none of them cleared but Archie!"
So while fans would love an appearance from K.J. Apa's Archie, don't hold your breath!
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is streaming now on HBO Max.