Gerard Piqué Confirms Romance With Clara Chia Marti Nearly 3 Months After Shakira Breakup

Soccer star Gerard Piqué stepped out with Clara Chia Marti for a wedding in Spain nearly three months after announcing his split from longtime partner Shakira.

By Gabrielle Chung Aug 30, 2022 9:05 PMTags
BreakupsShakiraCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together

It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira.

Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.

For the occasion, Gerard wore a dark blue suit with a crisp white shirt and black dress shoes. Meanwhile, his plus-one donned a long striped dress and clear heels.

Gerard had been with Shakira, 45, for more than a decade when he and the "Whenever, Wherever" hitmaker—who are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7—shared that they had called it quits.

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué: Romance Rewind

"For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4, "Thank you for your understanding."

 

Instagram

Gerard met Shakira while filming her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The duo went public with their romance in 2011, before announcing Shakira's pregnancy the following year.

In May, Shakira shared a rare glimpse into her family life in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, sharing that her sons "play a little bit of drums and keyboards, but I don't know how much of dancers they're gonna be."

"The little one claims that he's a dancer, too, but we'll see, we'll see," she added. "They're still very little."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

2

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

3

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

4

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

5

Kim Kardashian's Alleged Photoshop Fail Has Social Media Buzzing

Latest News

Inside Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's TikTok-Favorite Love Story

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit