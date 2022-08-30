Jennifer Coolidge Invites You Back to The White Lotus in Season 2 Teaser

Watch : Aubrey Plaza Says White Lotus Season 2 Will Be "Very Different"

Jennifer Coolidge is back on the boat—but no ashes, this time.

In the first full glimpse at The White Lotus season two, the actress (reprising her role as grieving socialite Tanya McQuoid) stars in an advertisement for the White Lotus hotel chain, inviting guests to nab exclusive experiences through the mysterious Petal and Blossom Circle rewards programs.

"So few brands have meaning anymore," she says while relaxing on a White Lotus-branded yacht. "But whenever I stay at any of the White Lotus properties, it's always a memorable experience. Always."

The teaser ends with a picturesque arial shot of season two's Italian villa. Cue text that reads the hotel is "now taking reservations for October" in honor of the show's fall premiere. A female narrator ends by chillingly saying, "We're waiting for you."

And, in what could be a hint at Tanya's marital status, she's credited as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the commercial. Could she be married to season one hotel guest Greg (Jon Gries)? Or could she be with her moped lover?