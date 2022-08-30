Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ace Their Twinning Style at U.S. Open

Serena Williams wore a sparkly, black ensemble as she competed in the first round of the U.S. Open, winning against Danka Kovinić. Her daughter Olympia donned a matching outfit. See the sweet photo.

Watch: Beyonce Narrates Commercial Honoring Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served up a sweet mother-daughter moment at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29.

The tennis star, 40, arrived at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York in a black, embellished bodice and tutu skirt by Nike, with the brand noting the sparkles were "inspired by the night sky above center court." The outfit also originally contained six layers to represent her six U.S. Open singles titles, but as Serena told Gayle King in a post-match interview, she "took four out because it was too heavy."

Olympia twinned with her mom in a matching ensemble as she cheered from the stands along with Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian, sister Isha Price and mother Oracene Price. The 4-year-old also wore braids with white beads, just as Serena did when she first won the U.S. Open in 1999.

"It was either her wear beads or me," Serena told reporters during a post-match interview. "I wanted to do it, but I just didn't have the time. She asks to wear beads a lot. It actually wasn't my idea, but I was so happy when she had them on. It's perfect on her."

Serena Williams Through the Years

Serena also kept her little one close with her sneakers, rocking a pair of shoes from Nike and her brand Serena Williams Jewelry that featured 1.5-carat, solid gold deubrés that spelled out "mama" and "queen."

Al Bello/Getty Images, Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Olympia rooted for Serena—even snapping a few photos with her disposable camera—as the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faced off against Danka Kovinić and won the first round of the tournament.

After the match, there was a tribute to Serena, her career and her legacy. The athlete announced her retirement from tennis—or as she put it "evolution" away from the sport—in an essay for Vogue earlier this month, noting she wants to focus on her venture capital firm Serena Ventures and grow her family.

So what does Olympia think about her stepping away from tennis? "Olympia doesn't like when I play tennis," Serena told TIME magazine in a new interview, noting the child replied with a fist-pumping "Yes!" The athlete then added, "That kind of makes me sad. And brings anxiety to my heart. It's hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, Aw."

To see more of Olympia's adorable moments from over the years, keep scrolling.

AbbVie/UBRELVY
Cutest Co-Stars

AbbVie spokesperson Serena Williams teamed up with her daughter Olympia for a new campaign. The behind-the-scenes moments are quite the hit. 

Instagram
Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Instagram
Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Snapchat / Serena Williams
Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Baby Alexis' First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Instagram
Bling

Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.

Instagram
Teddy Bear Cutie

"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Quality Time With Auntie

Alexis appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.

Instagram
Pow!

"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Twinning

Mommy and daughter are twinsies!

Instagram
New Year's Eve

The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

Serena's baby girl shows off Janie and Jack's striped sweater dress on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Sock Hop Style

Introducing the most stylish mother-daughter duo!

