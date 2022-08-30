OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli

Courtney Clenney has entered a plea in the murder case of her late boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli.

The OnlyFans and Instagram model, who professionally goes by Courtney Tailor, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon on Aug. 18, according to online court records reviewed by E! News. Per the records, Clenney submitted a written plea and her arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 31, four days after she was denied bond in her first court appearance.

The 26-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian on April 3. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence incident around 5 p.m. local time and found Obumseli, 27, suffering from "an apparent knife wound" upon arrival.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injury.

Clenney was arrested in Laupāhoehoe, Hawaii, on Aug. 10 in connection to Christian's murder. However, the model has maintained that she acted in self-defense, with her lawyer Frank Andrew Prieto telling E! News earlier this month that there was "clear evidence" Clenney had been defending herself on the night of the stabbing.