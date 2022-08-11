OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Arrested and Charged with Murdering Boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli

Courtney Clenney has been arrested and charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli.
According to a press release from the Hawai'i Police Department, the OnlyFans model, 26, was detained without incident at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe on Aug. 10.
The release also stated that Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Clenney's arrest comes more than four months after the model said that she stabbed Obumseli, who later died of his injuries, in self-defense.
Clenney's attorney Frank Prieto shared that he is "completely shocked" by his client's arrest.
"Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," the lawyer said in a statement to E! News. "Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges."
He added, "Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge."
On April 3, Miami Dade Police responded to reports of an alleged domestic incident between Clenney and Obumseli, where they found Obumseli suffering from "an apparent knife wound." He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.
At the time, authorities interviewed Clenney and the preliminary investigation found that she and her boyfriend were involved in a "physical altercation," according to the statement from the Miami police obtained by E! News on April 8.
Following Obumseli's death, Clenney's lawyer released a statement saying that the model's "actions were clearly self-defense."
"There is no doubt the two of them had a tumultuous relationship," Prieto noted, "moreover, there is evidence that Courtney was a victim of physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Obumseli."
The attorney alleged that "that night was no different and Courtney had the right to defend herself out of fear for her life."
However, Larry Handfield, a lawyer representing Obumseli's family, refuted Clenney's claim, alleging in an interview with Rolling Stone that Obumseli's death was "unprovoked."
"To add insult to injury, the person responsible for killing [Obumseli] is walking around free and has not been arrested for causing the death of this young man," he told the publication April 14. "She has not shown any remorse for her actions and it is obvious to the family that Ms. Clenney … is receiving special treatment that is not afforded to the rest of us."
Clenney is currently being held at the East Hawai'i Detention Center until her first court appearance, which is slated for Aug. 11, according to the press release from the Hawai'i Police Department. She will then be extradited to Florida.