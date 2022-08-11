OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Arrested and Charged with Murdering Boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Courtney Clenney has been arrested and charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli.

According to a press release from the Hawai'i Police Department, the OnlyFans model, 26, was detained without incident at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe on Aug. 10.

The release also stated that Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Clenney's arrest comes more than four months after the model said that she stabbed Obumseli, who later died of his injuries, in self-defense.

Clenney's attorney Frank Prieto shared that he is "completely shocked" by his client's arrest.

"Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," the lawyer said in a statement to E! News. "Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges."