Bailee Madison Reveals Her Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Burning Questions for Season 2

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Bailee Madison's got a secret and she can't keep: She's in the dark regarding Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season two.

In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating her show's TV Scoop Awards win, the actress—who plays Imogen Adams in the PLL reboot—revealed she and her co-stars are "hanging tight" when it comes to official renewal news. However, this doesn't mean that Bailee isn't curious about what's to come if a season two does happen at HBO Max.

"I would love to know where the heck is A," Bailee said of season one's antagonist Archie "A" Waters. "What has happened?"

When viewers last saw Archie, he had survived a stabbing and gone after rapist Chip (Carson Rowland), per the urging of Imogen and Tabby (Chandler Kinney). That explains why Bailee's other big questions include: "Where is Chip at this point? Did the body count go up even more than it already did?"