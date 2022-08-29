Bailee Madison Reveals Her Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Burning Questions for Season 2

Bailee Madison's got a secret and she can't keep: She's in the dark regarding Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season two.
In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating her show's TV Scoop Awards win, the actress—who plays Imogen Adams in the PLL reboot—revealed she and her co-stars are "hanging tight" when it comes to official renewal news. However, this doesn't mean that Bailee isn't curious about what's to come if a season two does happen at HBO Max.
"I would love to know where the heck is A," Bailee said of season one's antagonist Archie "A" Waters. "What has happened?"
When viewers last saw Archie, he had survived a stabbing and gone after rapist Chip (Carson Rowland), per the urging of Imogen and Tabby (Chandler Kinney). That explains why Bailee's other big questions include: "Where is Chip at this point? Did the body count go up even more than it already did?"
But Original Sin is much more than a horror series, with Bailee praising the show for taking on serious themes, like sexual assault. For those who've yet to tune into the show, several of the characters were victims of sexual assault, a storyline Bailee said the show's cast and crew handled in a "super thoughtful" way.
"We wanted to be as sensitive as possible, and make a point not to actually go into vividly showing the assault happening," she told E! News. "I'm just really proud that when these topics were brought up in the writers' room and on our show, that it wasn't for shock value."
As for how the Liars will handle the aftermath of the season one drama? That is Bailee's burning question for season two: "I'm sure we're gonna throw a hell of a lot more trauma into the mix."
And if a season two doesn't happen on the streamer, she's just grateful to be on a show that brought so many viewers together. "It's been a really magical experience to get to be a witness of," she added. "We're just so grateful and, obviously, super hopeful for more."
So are the fans, as they've voted for PLL: Original Sin to be the Favorite Reboot winner at the TV Scoop Awards, an honor Bailee said she was "so excited" about.
