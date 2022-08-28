The 2002 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Was the Definition of Y2K Fashion

In honor of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, take a look back at what stars like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera wore to the ceremony 20 years ago.

The early aughts were really something.

Back in 2002, the MTV Video Music Awards was brimming with Y2K style. Who can ever forget Christina Aguilera, then in the thick of her Stripped era, wearing what could only be described as a scarf for a halter top paired with a denim mini skirt? The "Dirrty" singer had completed her risqué ensemble with a white newsboy cap—something that was all the rage amongst the fashionable peeps back then.

In fact, Britney Spears donned a similar hat at the very same VMAs, albeit hers was made of black leather to match her moto-inspired look. At the time, the singer had just released her cover of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" for her movie Crossroads, so an edgy outfit was most appropriate.

And in true 2000s fashion, Justin Timberlake hit the red carpet in a fuzzy fedora with his NSYNC bandmates. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton reigned supreme with a baguette shoulder bag and Avril Lavigne rocked out in a white tank top, camouflage print cargo pants and—natch—her signature tie.

Scroll on to relive the early aught looks from the 2002 MTV VMAs.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Paris Hilton

That's hot! The Simple Life star was looking pretty in pink with a floral halter top, wrap skirt and matching baguette shoulder bag.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson

Then American Idol finalists, the two singing hopefuls were all-smiles in their Levi's outfits. Just six days after their VMAs appearance, Kelly won the first season of the music competition, while Justin was named runner-up.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Avril Lavigne

There's nothing complicated about the "Sk8er Boi" singer's outfit. After all, a tie and studded cuffs were wardrobe staples for the punk rocker at the time.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Gwen Stefani

The No Doubt frontwoman also channeled her inner rocker with studs.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Christina Aguilera

The pop star wasn't kidding when she sang about rocking tight hip huggers (low for sure) on "Dirrty." For her 2002 VMAs appearance, Xtina rocked a racy scarf top paired with a mini denim skirt.

Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Britney Spears

Oops... she did it again! The singer was clad head-to-toe in leather—albeit in black, as opposed to her iconic red catsuit—for her walk down the red carpet.

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Pink

Pink was ready to get the party started with her temporary tattoo sleeve and side bangs.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Justin Timberlake

The boy bander may not be able to justify wearing a fuzzy hat, but the accessory was all the rage back in the early aughts.

Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick

Who knew NSYNC was ready to say bye, bye, bye so soon? The 2002 VMAs marked one of the group's final red carpet appearances before splitting up later that year.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo was dressed to impress in a plunging blazer.

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne

The Osbournes star played into the graphic tee trend with a top that read: "My Boyfriend Is Out of Town."

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

There was no escaping this couple's romance during the early aughts. Enrique and Anna, who met on the set of the singer's "Escape" music video, started dating in 2001.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Kirsten Dunst

Fresh off the success of Spider-Man, the actress strutted her stuff in a military jacket and low-rise flared pants.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Michelle Branch

The dress-over-jeans trend was everywhere during the Y2K era. Case in point: Michelle's look at the 2002 VMAs.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Kate Hudson

The Almost Famous star also opted to pair her jeans with a dress.

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Heath Ledger

The late 10 Things I Hate About You actor kept things smart-casual in a sports jacket and T-shirt.

RJ Capak/WireImage
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

In true It-Girl fashion, the Full House alums were already tapping into the boho trend that was soon to make waves in the late aughts. 

