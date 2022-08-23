Tommy Lee Shares the Real Story Behind That Full-Frontal Selfie

Watch : Tommy Lee Goes Full Frontal in NSFW Nude Photo

Tommy Lee is ready to share even more about that full-frontal photo.

Earlier this month, the Mötley Crüe drummer gave the Internet an eye full after he posted a NSFW nude photo on social media with the caption, "Oooooopppsss."

While the post was quickly deleted, Tommy is now explaining what led to the OMG photo.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf--king bender, bro," he told the crowd at a San Antonio, Texas, concert on Aug. 22. "I got f--king sideways as f--k and got naked and posted pictures of my d--k."

However, explaining the rationale behind the ballsy social media move, he issued a challenge to the concertgoers. ​

"Usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night," he continued. "Tonight I wanna see everyone's d--k. C'mon boys, pull your s--t out. Pull your f--king junk out. Let's go."