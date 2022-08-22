The Last of Us First Look Shows Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Fighting for Their Lives

The first look at HBO's long-awaited The Last of Us show is finally here.
On August 21, fans of the popular video game series got their first peek at the television adaptation, which so far has only been seen in paparazzi snaps or fan footage. During a sizzle reel for HBO Max's upcoming content, The Last of Us series got a full 30-second preview, which depicted beloved characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they hid in an abandoned building and trekked across a barren, snowy bridge.
"Everybody I have cared for has either died or left me," Ramsey's Ellie says to Joel in the teaser footage.
Pascal's character responds forcefully: "You have no idea what loss is."
Some of you may not realize that The Last of Us serves as a mini Game of Thrones reunion, as Pascal and Ramsey starred in GoT as Oberyn Martell and Lyanna Mormont, respectively. Though don't be too hard on yourself if you didn't realize this, as the two didn't share any scenes together.
The teaser also gives our first glimpses of Nick Offerman, who plays Bill, taking off an ominous-looking mask, as well as Joel's daughter Sarah, played by Nico Parker.
But this is just the first look that fans will get of the series. After the teaser premiered, Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director behind both of the The Last of Us games, said on Twitter that fans "ain't seen nothing yet." Druckmann executive produces the series, which was created by the mastermind behind the Chernobyl miniseries, Craig Mazin.
The upcoming series is based on the The Last of Us PlayStation games, which follow Joel, a smuggler who's tasked with escorting teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States. In this world, the country has been ravaged by a mysterious disease that turns people into monsters. With two games already out, a third is confirmed to be on the way.
During the preview, HBO Max released other first looks of highly-anticipated television shows, including season two of The White Lotus and the new miniseries Love and Death, based on the true story of accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery.
The Last of Us will premiere in 2023.