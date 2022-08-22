Harry Styles Discusses His Journey to “Figuring Out” His Sexuality

In a candid new interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles addressed the notion that he has ”only publicly been with women” and explained how he is “figuring out" his sexuality.

Harry Styles' personal life isn't up for public consumption.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer recently opened up keeping his romantic relationships private and why he's decided to keep his sexuality to himself.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he explained in an interview with Rolling Stone as the magazine's newest global cover star. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

Specifically, Harry—who has been dating Olivia Wilde for more than a year—doesn't believe he owes anyone an explanation when it comes to the rampant speculation surrounding his sexual identity.

"Sometimes people say, ‘You've only publicly been with women,' and I don't think I've publicly been with anyone," he said. "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you're choosing to have a public relationship or something."

Since breaking out as a solo artist, the former One Direction member has celebrated the LGBTQ+ community by waving Pride flags during his performances and singing inclusive lyrics, such as "The boys and the girls are here/I mess around with them/and I'm OK with it," on his song "Medicine."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry, who hasn't publicly shared how he identifies, will portray a closeted gay man onscreen in the upcoming film My Policeman

"It's obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn't be gay. That was illegal,'" the actor told the outlet. "I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it."

Harry said he is proud at the opportunity to depict the softer side of sex between two men.

"So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it," he told Rolling Stone of the film, which premieres on Prime Video on Oct. 21. "There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael Grandage] wanted to show that it's tender and loving and sensitive."

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

This isn't the first time Harry has gotten real on the topic of sex. Back in April, the Don't Worry Darling star revealed he had been working through issues related to intimacy.

"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life," he shared in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens published in April. "I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with."

Despite being "really open with it" with his friends, Harry said he finds the expectation to make his sexual identity public "outdated."

"That's my personal experience; it's mine," he said. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."

